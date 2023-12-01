Driver in life-threatening condition following single-vehicle collision in Brampton
Friday, December 1, 2023
A driver is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Brampton.
Peel police say the crash occurred in the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Heart Lake Road just after 3 a.m. on Friday. It is alleged that the vehicle collided into a pole.
Sandalwood Parkway is closed between Royal Pal Drive and Heart Lake Road.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.