A driver is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Brampton.

Peel police say the crash occurred in the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Heart Lake Road just after 3 a.m. on Friday. It is alleged that the vehicle collided into a pole.

Sandalwood Parkway is closed between Royal Pal Drive and Heart Lake Road.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.