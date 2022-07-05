The driver of a Lamborghini, which is worth nearly half a million dollars, is facing a stunt driving charge after being caught going nearly triple the speed limit, police say.

York Regional Police said they clocked the Lamborghini Aventador going 170 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in the area of Highway 7 and Keele Street on Tuesday morning.

The driver is now facing a stunt driving charge, which comes with an automatic 14-day vehicle impoundment and 30-day licence suspension, police said.

According to police, the driver was pulled over on a stretch of roadway with the highest number of collisions each year in the region.

"We never get tired of yanking stunt drivers off our roads," police said. "Speed can kill."

In April, the Ontario government added a new penalty for people caught stunt driving.

The course must be completed within 60 days of conviction.

Anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit, where the speed limit is set at less than 80 km/h, will face stunt driving charges in Ontario.

In areas where the speed limit is above 80 km/h, a motorist will face stunt driving charges if they go more than 50 km/h above the limit.

Drivers also face a 30-day roadside driver’s licence suspension, as well as a 14-day vehicle impoundment, if pulled over by police for stunt driving.

The maximum fine for stunt driving in Ontario is $10,000. You could also face up to six months in prison.