

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A driver was rushed to hospital with what were initially believed to be life-threatening injuries after an early-morning collision on the Gardiner Expressway.

Police say that a single vehicle crashed into a median near Roncesvalles Avenue just before 6 a.m.

The driver was unconscious at the scene and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but police later said that his injuries are no longer thought to be life-threatening.

Const. David Hopkinson said that it appears as though the driver suffered some sort of medical episode while behind the wheel.

Two westbound lanes on the highway were closed following the collision but the highway has since reopened.