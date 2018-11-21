

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man was rushed to a trauma centre this morning after a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Police say the driver of a Tesla crashed into a pole near Dixie and North Service roads at around 12:45 a.m.

The male victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but police say he is now in stable condition.

The area was shut down for the police investigation on Wednesday morning. Investigators say they do not believe alcohol is a factor in the crash but speed may have played a role.

No charges have been laid.