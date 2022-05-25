

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is hearing from a limo driver who drove one of the complainants to and from the Hedley frontman's hotel in 2016.

Steven Wigoda says the complainant, who was 16 at the time, was “very quiet” on the ride back to her home north of Toronto, but seemed otherwise normal.

Earlier Wednesday, the Crown finished cross-examining Hoggard, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16.

Prosecutors allege he violently and repeatedly raped two women, one of whom was 16 at the time, in two separate incidents in the fall of 2016.

The complainants have testified they cried and said no during the encounters, which took place in Toronto-area hotel rooms.

Hoggard began his testimony Tuesday, saying both encounters were consensual and passionate. He said he relied on verbal and non-verbal cues to gauge consent with each of the complainants.