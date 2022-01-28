Durham Regional Police say alcohol was a factor in a collision that saw a pick-up truck collide with a snow plow and another vehicle in Oshawa Thursday night, leaving one driver in hospital.

Officers responded to Columbus and Townline roads for reports of a collision at around 8:45 p.m.

According to police, an orange Dodge Ram was travelling east on Columbus Road when it failed to stop at a four-way stop at Grandview Road North. The pick-up struck a northbound Chevrolet Spark in the intersection before fleeing the scene eastbound on Columbus Road, police said.

Then at Townline Road the pick-up struck a Region of Durham snow plow that was travelling east, police said.

The 51-year-old driver of the pick-up truck sustained serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto.

The occupants of the other vehicles were uninjured. Police said alcohol is a factor in the collision, but did not provide further details.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.