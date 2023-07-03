Driver who may have suffered medical episode dies in hospital after collision with cyclist in Brampton
Published Monday, July 3, 2023 3:54PM EDT
A driver is dead following a collision with a cyclist in Brampton on Monday afternoon.
Peel police say they were called to the area of The Gore and Fogal roads shortly before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist.
The cyclist suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, police say.
Police say the driver remained at the scene and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where they were pronounced dead at around 3 p.m.
It is believed that the driver may have suffered a medical episode at the wheel prior to the collision, police say.
No further information has been released about the cyclist or the driver.