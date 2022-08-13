A driving school instructor has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Toronto police said a man would attend women’s homes while working as a driving instructor, engage them in a conversation and then allegedly sexually assault them.

On Saturday, police said 28-year-old Saddam Hossain Ishaque of Toronto had been arrested. He is facing two counts of sexual assault and failing to comply with undertaking.

Police have also released a photo of the man as they believe there may be other victims.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).