Driving school instructor charged in connection with sexual assault investigation
Saddam Hossain Ishaque, 28, seen in this photo, has been charged with sexual assault. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Saturday, August 13, 2022 11:25PM EDT
A driving school instructor has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation.
Toronto police said a man would attend women’s homes while working as a driving instructor, engage them in a conversation and then allegedly sexually assault them.
On Saturday, police said 28-year-old Saddam Hossain Ishaque of Toronto had been arrested. He is facing two counts of sexual assault and failing to comply with undertaking.
Police have also released a photo of the man as they believe there may be other victims.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).