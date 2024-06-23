Community complaints about drug use and drug trafficking in one North York neighbourhood led to the seizure of a quantity of narcotics and the arrest of three suspects, Toronto police say.

In a news release issued Sunday, police said officers from 31 Division attended the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue to investigate those complaints.

During a foot patrol of the area, police said, officers discovered three males in a garage unit that did not belong to them. Police said a loaded firearm, which investigators identified as a Smith and Wesson 9mm with 13 rounds of 9mm Luger ammunition, was located where the men were sitting.

Two of the men were arrested without incident at the scene. Police said the third suspect ran from officers and was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Police said officers executed search warrants at an undisclosed number of addresses in the area of Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street in connection with the arrests, which allegedly yielded the seizure of nearly 300 grams of fentanyl, 266 grams of cocaine and 117 grams of methamphetamine, among other drugs.

An undisclosed quantity of cash was also seized, police said.

The three suspects, identified by police as Toronto residents Romaro Rolando Thompson, 23, Romario Orlando Thompson, 23, and Kody Mariam, 21, are facing more than 12 charges each, including multiple counts of possessing a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

All three suspects appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Saturday for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them.