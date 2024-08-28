One person has been pronounced dead and four others have been taken to hospital following a fire that broke out at a home in the Dufferin Grove area overnight.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home at 140 Rusholme Road, near College Street and Dovercourt Road, shortly after midnight.

"During the course of search and rescue operations, two occupants were located inside the home, immediately rescued and transferred to @TorontoMedics," Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg wrote in a post on social media.

"Sadly, one patient has been pronounced deceased and the second has been transported to hospital in critical condition. I extend our deepest condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by this tragic incident."

Toronto Paramedic Services said there were five adult patients pulled from the home. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Three others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

There are no further detail so far on the identity of the person who died.

Pegg said the fire has been extinguished and that fire investigators will now be working with Toronto police and the Ontario Fire Marshal to determine what caused the fire.

Firefighters remain on scene this morning to monitor the situation.