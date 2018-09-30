

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Durham police officer will face charges after they were involved in a collision while responding to a call in Pickering on Saturday night.

The two-vehicle collision occurred near Kingston and Brock roads at around 11 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.

Police say that charges are pending against the officer, though it is not immediately clear what those charges will be.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the collision, according to police.