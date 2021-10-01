A Progressive Conservative MPP has been removed from her post after misrepresenting her vaccination status.

A statement from the Government House Leader released Friday evening announced that Lindsey Park, the MPP for Durham, will no longer serve as Parliamentary Assistant to the Attorney General.

Ivana Yelich, a spokesperson from Premier Doug Ford’s office, said in the statement Park has since provided proof of medical exemption.

“We subsequently verified the vaccination status of caucus members, and as such, our caucus is fully vaccinated with the exception of two members who have received medical exemptions,” Yelich said.

In August, Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls was booted out of Ford’s caucus after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

At the time, another unvaccinated caucus member, Scarborough Centre MPP Christina Mitas, provided a statement of medical exemption that was signed by a physician, allowing her to remain in the party.