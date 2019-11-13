

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A Durham regional police sergeant has been charged for allegedly assaulting a prisoner in Oshawa last July.

The alleged altercation happened on July 12, 2019 in the sally port at the Central East Division police station in Oshawa, when the officer allegedly punched the prisoner while escorting him to the central cellblock area.

The prisoner was not seriously injured.

Sgt. Paul McCurbin, 55, assigned DRPS Court Services Branch at the time, has been charged with one count of assault.

McCurbin was released on a Promise to Appear and has been reassigned to other duties, according to DRPS.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact the DRPS at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 4368.