For the second time in about a week, an Ontario school was placed under a hold and secure order due to a bear sighting.

The most recent incident took place around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to Durham Regional Police, a young cub was spotted near Beaverton Public School, located near Maria Road and King Street in Beaverton, Ont.

Police said that the Ministry of Natural Resources have been notified and urged students, staff and residents not to approach the animal.

A short while later, police said the bear had been found at a nearby green space.

“He was found swimming in someone’s pond, possibly cooling off from the heat,” officials said in a post on social media.

The same school was placed in a lockdown on June 14 after a bear was spotted nearby.

It’s not clear if it was the same bear frequenting the area.