Maple Leafs fans were in for a surprise at last night’s home opener against the Washington Capitals.

Mega movie star and former professional wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson came to cheer on the boys in blue at Scotiabank Arena.

“What’s up Toronto!” Johnson screamed in a microphone to cheering Leafs fans.

Johnson then amped up the crowd by getting them to chant for the team but many Leafs fans on social media were quick to point out that he got the chant wrong by saying "Let's Go Leafs" rather than the traditional "Go Leafs Go".

The actor attended an intense game with the Leafs beating the Capitals 3-2 after Auston Matthews scored the winner in the third period.

Johnson is in the city to promote his new movie "Black Adam,” based on the DC Comics character of the same name.

The movie is a spinoff from the superhero film “Shazam!” and tells the story of Black Adam, who is freed from a tomb nearly 5,000 years after he was given supreme Egyptian powers and subsequently imprisoned.

Johnson attended a red carpet for the film Thursday night at Cineplex’s The Rec Room in Toronto and told CP24 there was some pressure to portray the popular comic character.

“The pressure was, number one, making sure that we paid real attention and respect to the mythology of Black Adam because you want to make it right,” Johnson said.

“Studios stayed away from him because he’s intense, he’s brutal, he’s ruthless and he’s full of rage and he’s violent. But I felt if you tell the story right there’s a lot of people around the world who could see themselves a little bit in Black Adam,” he added.

“Black Adam” comes out in theatres on Oct. 21.