E-bike fire on Toronto subway sends 1 hospital
Published Sunday, December 31, 2023 3:37PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 31, 2023 3:37PM EST
A man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after his e-bike caught on fire aboard a subway train in Toronto Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Just after 3 p.m., police said crews were responding to a working fire on a train at Sheppard-Yonge Station in North York.
The owner of the e-bike, a man in his 30s, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, paramedics confirmed.
No other injuries were reported.
There was no service between Finch and Lawrence stations on Line 1 but service has resumed.