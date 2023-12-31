A man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after his e-bike caught on fire aboard a subway train in Toronto Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Just after 3 p.m., police said crews were responding to a working fire on a train at Sheppard-Yonge Station in North York.

The owner of the e-bike, a man in his 30s, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, paramedics confirmed.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no service between Finch and Lawrence stations on Line 1 but service has resumed.