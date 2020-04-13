A long-term care home in Toronto’s west end says that 25 of its residents have now died of COVID-19.

Eatonville Care Centre, located at Burnamthorpe Road and The East Mall, confirmed the death toll from the virus at its facility Monday night.

There are now 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the home and six test results are pending.

“Our residence anticipates reporting an increase in the number of reported positive cases over the coming weeks, as we have symptomatic, but not-yet confirmed COVID-19 residents at this time,” Executive Director Evelyn MacDonald said in a statement. “I want to assure the community that we have taken the same precautions with these residents, as with COVID-19 confirmed residents.”

She said the facility is working with public health “to manage this outbreak appropriately.”

Toronto Public Health confirmed Monday that they are working with the facility to manage the outbreak.

“We are aware that Eatonville Long-Term Care Home currently has a COVID-19 outbreak which has included resident deaths,” Toronto Public Health said in a statement. “We continue to work with them to ensure outbreak control measures are in place at this home. We are actively investigating this COVID-19 outbreak at Eatonville Long-Term Care Home and these tragic deaths, and we will report on facts related to this matter as soon as the investigations are completed.”

In an update sent out to residents’ families yesterday, Eatonville reported that there were 14 deaths at the facility.

MacDonald attributed the sudden jump in deaths to changes in provincial testing criteria.

“Public Health has confirmed that nine residents who had previously passed away due to unknown causes, have now been attributed to COVID-19. This has been reflected in our reported total number of cases, but does not represent new deaths attributed to the virus,” she said in the statement.

Toronto Public Health noted that “numbers are constantly changing as situations evolve.”

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said earlier Monday that she is “very concerned” about COVID-19 outbreaks at the city’s long-term care homes.

She noted the “devastating impact on our parents, our grandparents and our loved ones.”

As of Monday, there were COVID-19 cases reported at 39 long-term care homes in the city.

Ontario health officials said Monday that they are considering more stringent rules for long-term care homes, such as restricting health care staff to working only at one facility.

In her statement, MacDonald also thanked residents, families and workers for their part in dealing with the situation.

“I want to thank the families of our residents for their patience and understanding,” she said. “These losses are felt by everyone and I understand that this is an extremely difficult and uncertain time for our community and for their loved ones. With that, I want to thank our front-line staff for their perseverance, dedication and compassionate care.”