

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - The Edmonton police homicide unit is investigating the deaths of two young children.

Police say officers were investigating a report of an assault on a woman Wednesday who was found with serious injuries.

Later, police arrested a man acting erratically who is a suspect in the attack on the woman.

Police say officers then went to an apartment in southeast Edmonton where two children were found dead.

Autopsies have not yet been scheduled.

No further information was released.