

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An educational assistant at a Milton elementary school is facing charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a student.

Halton Regional Police said a female staff member at E.C. Drury School for the Deaf in Milton was arrested on April 26 after a current student was sexually assaulted.

According to police, the alleged offences occurred between July 2018 and January 2019.

Milton resident Cassandra Bell, 31, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.