

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Eight residents of a long-term care home in Scarborough have now died following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility, public health officials confirm.

The deceased residents lived at the Seven Oaks long-term care facility, located near Neilson and Ellesmere roads.

Two of the deaths were previously confirmed late last month and Toronto Public Health told CP24 on Wednesday that three of the six new deaths were just reported overnight.

Lenore Bromley, a spokesperson for Toronto Public Health, said as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 23 confirmed cases of the virus at the facility, including 14 residents and nine staff members.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these individuals during this difficult time," Bromley said in a written statement.