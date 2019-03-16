Eight-year-old Edmonton boy found unharmed, Amber Alert cancelled
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 16, 2019 7:26AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 16, 2019 8:58AM EDT
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton boy at the centre of an Amber Alert has been found safe.
Edmonton police tweeted early Saturday that the eight-year-old boy was found unharmed in Calgary at 5:30 a.m.
Police said earlier they believed the boy was abducted by his mother on Friday afternoon.