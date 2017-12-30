

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An elderly man has non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Agincourt neighbourhood on Saturday evening.

Police say the man was crossing Sheppard Avenue west of Kennedy Road when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle just after 6 p.m.

Police say that the male is believed to be in his 70s.

“The driver did remain on scene and cooperated fully with the investigation,” Sgt. Ron Gardner told CP24 at the scene. “It is not known if any charges will be laid at this point but the investigation is ongoing.”

The man’s injuries were initially reported to be serious; however they were later classified as non-life threatening.

Roads in the area were initially closed under the initial belief that his injuries may have been serious enough to warrant a full reconstruction. Police, however, reopened the roads after learning that the man was in non-life threatening condition.

Gardner said that officers have spoken with a number of witnesses on scene.