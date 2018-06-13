Elderly man in critical condition after Scarborough house fire
The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire on Caddy Drive in Scarborough.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 5:34AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 13, 2018 6:07AM EDT
An elderly man is fighting for his life in hospital after a house fire in Scarborough late Tuesday night.
The fire broke out at a home on Caddy Drive, located near Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road, at around 11 p.m.
Police say one person, an elderly man, was found inside the home and was rushed to hospital for treatment.
His injuries are believed to be life-threatening, police say.
The cause of the fire has not been determined but the blaze is not believed to be suspicious.
The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.
No other injuries were reported and the fire is now out.