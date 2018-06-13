

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly man is fighting for his life in hospital after a house fire in Scarborough late Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at a home on Caddy Drive, located near Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road, at around 11 p.m.

Police say one person, an elderly man, was found inside the home and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are believed to be life-threatening, police say.

The cause of the fire has not been determined but the blaze is not believed to be suspicious.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

No other injuries were reported and the fire is now out.