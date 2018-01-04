

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly man is in custody in connection with the death of a woman in Etobicoke’s Richview Park neighbourhood on Wednesday night, Toronto police confirm.

At around 9:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the area of Farley Crescent and Callowhill Drive for a medical call.

When officers and paramedics arrived on scene, a woman in her 70s was found with obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially said her death was considered suspicious but on Thursday morning, police confirmed that the death has now been ruled a homicide.

Police also say a man in his 80s has been taken into custody in connection with the incident but have not confirmed what charges he will be facing.

Investigators say both the woman and the man in custody resided in the home where the victim was found but police have not commented on their relationship.

The name of the victim has not yet been released as officers say they are still trying to notify next-of-kin.

Police told CP24 on Thursday that they believe this was an isolated incident and that there are no outstanding suspects.

This is the city’s first homicide of 2018.