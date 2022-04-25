An elderly man who was rushed to hospital following a house fire in Woodbridge on Sunday afternoon has died.

The fire broke out inside a residence on Adrianno Crescent in the area of Weston and Langstaff roads at around 3:40 p.m.

In a statement provided to CP24 on Monday, Vaughan Fire said that crews were met with “heavy smoke and flames” upon their arrival and immediately conducted a search of the premises.

The statement notes that firefighters located the male “within minutes” and were able to take him to safety through a first-floor window.

However, he was ultimately pronounced dead a short time later.

“The elderly male was transported to the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital without vital signs and pronounced dead upon arrival,” the statement notes. “No other people were located in the residence and the fire was quickly brought under control by the swift action of Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service.”

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.