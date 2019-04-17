

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough this morning.

Police say shortly after 8 a.m., a 97-year-old man was crossing the street in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road when he was struck by a Toyota.

The elderly man was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The 61-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and police say he is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.