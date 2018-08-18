

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An elderly woman is dead and another woman is in life-threatening condition after they were both stabbed a few minutes apart in Etobicoke on Saturday night, Toronto police say.

Police said they were first called to a home in the Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road area at 6:37 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Paramedics said they found the first victim, a 32-year-old woman, in a parking lot in the area. She was suffering from numerous stab wounds.

At 6:48 p.m., emergency crews were called to a residence near the parking lot and paramedics said they found a woman in her 80s.

Police said she was also stabbed. Paramedics said she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was taken to hospital via emergency run. Her condition was later upgraded to stable in hospital.

Police said they took one male suspect into custody.

The relationship between the suspect and victims is not yet known, but investigators say they believe the same suspect is responsible for both attacks.