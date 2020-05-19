One person was sent to hospital with minor injuries and a dog was killed after a fire at a home in North York this morning.

The two-alarm fire broke out at a house on Renshaw Street, located near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.

Officials say the fire started in the basement and spread to the first floor of the home.

An elderly woman was transported from the scene to a local hospital after suffering minor smoke inhalation, paramedics say.

Toronto Fire says one dog died in the fire.

The blaze is now out and the cause is still under investigation.

Toronto Fire says the incident does not appear to be suspicious in nature.