Elderly woman suffers serious injuries after hit-and-run in downtown Toronto
Published Friday, December 4, 2020 5:21PM EST
A female pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run downtown Friday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Sherbourne and Earl streets, south of Bloor Street East.
Toronto Paramedic Services said an elderly woman was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they are searching for the driver of the vehicle who fled the scene.
The vehicle is reportedly described as a white van and was seen heading towards Gerrard Street.