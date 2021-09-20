

Marie Woolf, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The final results of the federal election may not be known until Wednesday, election officials have warned, because of almost one million mail-in ballots that will not be opened until Tuesday.

A clutch of close-run ridings, where mail-in ballots could prove crucial to the result, may have to wait days for a winner to be declared.

Elections Canada expects "the vast majority" of mail-in ballots to be counted by Wednesday. But in some remote ridings, and those with thousands of mail ballots, the result may not be known until Friday.

A record number of people have voted by mail in this election, some because of fears of voting in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local elections agents will begin opening postal ballots on Tuesday morning.

Before they are counted, ballots will be verified by local voting officials. They check to ensure voters have not sent in multiple ballots or have already voted in person in a polling station, as well as to verify the signature.

In Victoria, more than 12,600 people have voted by mail, the most in Canada, followed by Saanich-Gulf Islands, where over 10,700 people have opted for postal votes.

A number of knife-edge battles, including in Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam, could hinge on mail-in ballots.

Election officials are bracing themselves for delays in close-run ridings, where mail-in ballots could decide the outcome.

These include Quebec -- an electoral district in Quebec City -- where Jean-Yves Duclos, a cabinet minister in Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's government, fought off a challenge from the Bloc Quebecois by 325 votes in the 2019 election. More than 1,400 voters have sent in ballots by mail.

One of the closest electoral battles is in the Yukon, which returns a single MP. At the last election, the Liberals fought off the Tories by only 153 votes. More than 1,800 voters have cast their vote by mail in the seat.

Postal voters could also decide the outcome in Hochelaga, Que., where the Liberals won by only 328 votes last time.

At Elections Canada's distribution centre, workers were busy counting around 200,000 special ballots that had been sent to Ottawa.

The votes from expats, people voting outside their ridings, Canadian Forces, as well as inmates in prisons throughout the country were being tallied by election workers before polls closed.

Election officials began counting the ballots sent to Ottawa -- which unlike most mail-in ballots are not counted in local ridings -- 10 days ago.

By 8.40 p.m., they had counted 120,000 ballots at the vast warehouse where, once the election is over, every ballot cast in the country will be stored for 10 years.

Natasha Gauthier, spokeswoman for Elections Canada, said that although "90-95 per cent of results will be in" on Monday night, local ridings will not open almost one million mail-in ballots until Tuesday morning.

Voters in seats where results have yet to be declared will be able to track how many mail-in ballots have been counted starting Tuesday, she said.

"You could have a riding where the race is tight. Starting tomorrow you can look up your riding and see what percentage of ballots have been counted. At the end of each counting shift they will be updated," Gauthier said Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2021.