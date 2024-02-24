A suspect who police say is at an “elevated risk of re-offending” has been released from custody and is now living in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police issued a public safety advisory on Saturday following the release of Oloruntimilehin Ojeikere on Feb. 22.

The 21-year-old is charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment, and uttering threats and will be living in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Britannia Road.

He’s bound by the conditions of a release order in connection with those charges, including house arrest and GPS monitoring. Ojeikere is also not allowed to go any place where victims are known or ought to be and must remain in his residence at all times with few exceptions.

Ojeikere, who also goes by “Timi,” is at an “elevated risk of re-offending,” according to police, who say they will be monitoring him closely.

“This information is being released to the public for awareness and as a precautionary measure,” police said in a news release. “Peel Regional Police strives to protect the public and values safety above all else.”

Ojeikere was arrested by Peel police in September in connection with an alleged incident at a Meadowvale Town Center restaurant where he allegedly approached a woman and began making unwanted sexual advances towards her aggressively.

Police said at the time that Ojeikere was trespassed from the restaurant and later retuned and assaulted two employees.

He was charged with sexual assault and two counts of assault. Police said he has been linked to other incidents in the area, as well as in other parts of Ontario and British Columbia.

Police are urging members of the public to use caution if they encounter Ojeikere. His image has been released as investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward.

“Members of the public are reminded that although Ojeikere may present a safety risk to the public, he is a Canadian citizen, and his rights are guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” police added. “As such, Peel Regional Police will act to protect these rights if they are infringed upon.”