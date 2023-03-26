One person was rushed to hospital in critical condition Sunday morning following a workplace accident at a hotel in north Etobicoke.

First responders were called to what appears to be an on-site laundry facility at Rexdale's Residence Inn by Marriott, near Dixon Road and Attwell Drive, just after 9 a.m.

Toronto police say the initial call was for a medical complaint, however Toronto Fire Servicee said they received reports that an employee had no vital signs.

Fire crews say they located the worker and commenced CPR before EMS took over.

The employee, whom police confirmed was an adult, was then taken to hospital via emergency run.

Police have not released any other information about the incident.

In a statement provided to CP24, the Ministry of Labour Immigration, Training and Skills Development said a worker was injured while operating equipment.

An inspector is now at the scene and their investigation is ongoing.