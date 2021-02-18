A devastating coronavirus outbreak at a long-term care home in Barrie has finally ended.

Roberta place long-term care home said Thursday that the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has formally declared an end to the outbreak that ravaged the home during the second wave of the pandemic, leaving 71 people dead.

An outbreak was declared at the home on Jan. 8. Since then, the highly contagious U.K. variant (B.1.1.7) tore through the home infecting more than 250 people, including all but one of the 127 residents. An essential caregiver who frequented the facility also died.

“Over the course of the past six weeks, Roberta Place has been devastatingly impacted by the UK variant of the COVID-19 virus, which was responsible for a much higher rate of transmission at the home,” Roberta Place said in its statement. “This variant resulted in immense loss and illness amongst residents and team members and proved to be an extremely challenging outbreak to contain and overcome.”

An evaluation of the home’s practices by the Ministry of Long-Term Care found poor sanitation practices and improper use of personal protective equipment among staff.

The home is now the subject of a proposed class action lawsuit which alleges negligence and the failure to take proper measures to separate infected residents and prevent the spread of the virus within the home.

The allegations have not yet been tested in court.

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH), which was called in to manage Roberta Place, handed control back to staff earlier this week.

The 41-day outbreak at Roberta place represents one of the most devastating outbreaks at an Ontario long-term care home during the entire length of the pandemic so far and also highlighted the dangers of the more contagious UK variant.

The home said Thursday that it continues to focus on enhanced infection prevention and control strategies to protect the health and safety of residents.

“Protecting those we serve while supporting their comfort, safety and well-being continues to be our utmost priority, to which we hold ourselves accountable,” Roberta Place President David Jarlette said in the statement issued by the home. “We will continue to exercise every measure to support a safe and positive environment at Roberta Place.”

The province has given an independent commission until May to wrap up an investigation into what went wrong at the province’s long-term care homes during the pandemic. The commission requested more time but the province declined to extend its deadline.