

The Associated Press





TORONTO - Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings and special weather statements for parts of Ontario.

The freezing rain warnings are for five regions stretching from the Timmins area to Barry's Bay, a community located two hours west of Ottawa.

In the affected regions, the agency says several hours of freezing rain are possible before the precipitation changes to rain Wednesday afternoon or evening as temperatures rise above freezing.

The agency warns surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery and that utility outages may occur.

It suggests taking extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

The agency has also issued special weather statements for possible freezing rain for some regions in northern and southern, including Ottawa.