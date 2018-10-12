

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The founder of Toronto-based beauty brand Deciem has been ousted from his company, forbidden from posting on the retailer's social media channels and restricted from communicating with employees on an interim basis.

The removal of Brandon Truaxe and his powers comes at the hands of Deciem investor Estee Lauder Companies Inc., which used an Ontario court to successfully argue for him to be extricated from the brand following hundreds of social media postings.

Estee Lauder's court application describes Truaxe's posts as “outrageous, disturbing, defamatory and offensive” and said they have harmed Deciem and its reputation.

Estee Lauder was particularly upset with a weekend Instagram video from Truaxe, where he announced Deciem operations would be shutting down until further notice and alleged widespread criminal activity within the company.

A judge granted Estee Lauder's requests for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to investigate Truaxe's criminal activity claims and for former co-CEO Nicola Kilner to replace Truaxe as Deciem CEO.

Truaxe did not appear in court and he, Deciem and Kilner did not immediately respond to The Canadian Press's requests for comments.