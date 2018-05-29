

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Heavily armed Emergency Task Force officers entered a Cabbagetown school Tuesday morning to detain three young people suspected of committing armed robberies on streets in the neighbourhood.

A Staff Sergeant with 51 Division told CP24 that officers were called to St. Martin Catholic School at 55 Salisbury Avenue after 9 a.m. for a report of armed suspects inside the school.

ETF officers entered the school with assault rifles and a battering ram and detained two young males and one female inside.

No weapon was recovered.

The youths are suspected in several armed robberies that occurred near Parliament and Winchester streets earlier on Tuesday.

A handgun was used in the commission of those robberies.

A search of the school is underway.

Toronto Catholic District School Board spokesperson John Yan said officers were searching the school but he was not aware of the reason for the search. Police said the school building was put on lockdown for a short period of time.

Yan said St. Martin is a school meant to provide “re-engagement programming” for youth who have been suspended or expelled from other schools in the past. Most students are high school-aged.