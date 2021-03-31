Etobicoke shooting leaves two male teens with serious injuries
Toronto police are investigating a shooting on John Garland Boulevard that left two teens injured.
Published Wednesday, March 31, 2021 10:12PM EDT
Two teenagers have been seriously injured after being shot in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.
Toronto police were called to Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard at 9:43 p.m. for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they located two victims. Toronto paramedics said they transported two male teens to hospitals in serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.
John Garland Boulevard is closed from Kipling Avenue to Martin Grove Road for police investigation.