Evacuation alert for 206 properties in B.C. as wildfire grows in southern Okanagan
A view of the Eagle Bluff fire in British Columbia is shown in a handout photo. The BC Wildfire Service says a fire burning in British Columbia's southern Interior has doubled in size in barely 24 hours scorching about 2.5 square kilometres of timber and grasslands. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service MANDATORY CREDIT
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 1:44PM EDT
VANCOUVER - The BC Wildfire Service says a fire burning in British Columbia's southern Interior doubled in size over a 24-hour period to about 2.5 square kilometres.
More than 100 people, supported by aircraft and heavy equipment, are battling the blaze that broke out Aug. 4 north of Oliver.
The fire activity had calmed late Monday, but that could change as Environment Canada forecasts the heat will remain in the low- to mid-30s through the week, with no rain forecast until Saturday.
An evacuation alert prompted by the fire was issued Monday by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen which covers 206 properties north of Oliver.
Steep and rocky terrain is complicating firefighting efforts and the wildfire service says a structure protection specialist and incident management team are at the scene.
Cool and damp conditions in July kept a lid on the wildfire risk across B.C.