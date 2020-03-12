

Web staff, CP24.com





Numerous professional sports leagues have suspended their seasons while other major events have been cancelled outright amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Here is a list of event cancellations and closures in the Greater Toronto Area that are related to the global pandemic:

The Toronto St. Patrick’s Day parade that was scheduled for March 15 has been cancelled. Organizers say that they made the decision due to their belief that “public health and safety must come first.”