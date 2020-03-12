Event cancellations and closures amid COVID-19 outbreak
Numerous professional sports leagues have suspended their seasons while other major events have been cancelled outright amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Here is a list of event cancellations and closures in the Greater Toronto Area that are related to the global pandemic:
The Toronto St. Patrick’s Day parade that was scheduled for March 15 has been cancelled. Organizers say that they made the decision due to their belief that “public health and safety must come first.”
- The NBA has suspended its season for the time being and Toronto Raptors players have been told to self-isolate for 14 days after two players on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus.
- Major League Soccer has suspended its season for 30 days as of March 12. The move impacts Toronto FC games, including one that was scheduled for BMO Field on Saturday.
- The National Lacrosse League has suspended its season “until further notice. All upcoming Toronto Rock games at Scotiabank Arena are cancelled as a result.
- The Collision tech conference that was scheduled for June 22-25 at Exhibition Place has been moved to an online-only event. Tourism Toronto says that the move will result in a loss of approximately $70 million in economic spinoff of the event.
- Shopify has cancelled the in-person portion of its “Unite” conference that was slated to take place in Toronto May 6-8.
- Pearl Jam has postponed its tour due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The tour was supposed to kick off at the Scotiabank Arena on March 18.
- The TOTech Career Fair that was scheduled for March 11 has been tentatively postponed until May 25.