An explosive disposal unit has been called to Scarborough police station after a member of the public brought in a grenade, Toronto police say.

In a social media post, Toronto police said the grenade was brought in to 41 Division, located on Eglinton Avenue near Birchmount Road, shortly before 12:30 p.m.

“Please do not turn in guns, ammo, explosives to police stations,” the post read. “Call police; we will come to you.”

No injuries have been reported.