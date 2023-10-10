Explosive disposal unit called to Scarborough police station after grenade dropped off
Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Share:
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2023 1:21PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 10, 2023 1:21PM EDT
An explosive disposal unit has been called to Scarborough police station after a member of the public brought in a grenade, Toronto police say.
In a social media post, Toronto police said the grenade was brought in to 41 Division, located on Eglinton Avenue near Birchmount Road, shortly before 12:30 p.m.
“Please do not turn in guns, ammo, explosives to police stations,” the post read. “Call police; we will come to you.”
No injuries have been reported.