Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for the City of Toronto Saturday due to wind chill that could see temperatures plunge as low as -30C.

The warning extends through Saturday evening and into Sunday morning.

The agency says that the cold temperatures pose greater risks to “young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.”

They are also warning of frostbite, which the agency says can develop in minutes, especially with the wind chill.

Watch for cold-related symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

The agency is advising that those who must go outdoors, cover up. They are also advising residents to take their pets indoors.

“If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside,” they said.

The City of Toronto's warming centres are currently open.