

Chris Fox, CP24.com





There could finally be some relief on the way to the frigid temperatures that have lingered over Toronto for the last week.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has opted to life the extreme cold weather alert that has been in effect since March 3 as of noon today.

The move comes ahead of the arrival of milder conditions after a prolonged cold snap.

The temperature was – 13 C at 7 a.m. but Environment Canada says that it will climb to a high of – 1 C later today. The wind chill, however, will still make it feel as cold as – 6.

On Saturday the weather agency is calling for a high of 0 C with mostly sunny skies while Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 4 C, though periods of rain are called for.

Toronto has been under an extreme cold weather alert on 27 different days so far in 2019.

In 2018, there were no extreme cold weather alerts issued after Feb. 12.