Families lay victims of N.S. rampage to rest, postpone public services
Friends of Joey Webber head to pay their respects at his residence in Wyses Corner, N.S. on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Webber was shot and killed when he stopped to assist at the place where RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson was gunned down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 25, 2020 3:36PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 25, 2020 3:41PM EDT
HALIFAX - Families of the 22 people killed in a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia are making arrangements to lay their ones to rest.
Obituaries posted in a local newspaper say close friends and relatives are holding private funeral service for many of the victims.
But some say public celebrations of the lives lost will have to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic is contained.
Many mourners are finding ways to pay their respects within the constraints of physical distancing.
In lieu of a formal funeral service, a memorial motorcade was scheduled to roll past 36-year-old Joe Webber's home in the Halifax suburb of Wyses Corner on Saturday.
Meanwhile, police in Sudbury, Ont., saluted slain RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson at a tribute in the public square Friday.
Officers who couldn't attend because of the 10-person cap on funerals were encouraged to wear red in the Mountie's honour.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2020.