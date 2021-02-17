

Holly McKenzie-Sutter, The Canadian Press





Relatives of an Indigenous woman who died after being assaulted with a trailer hitch in Thunder Bay, Ont., told a court they'd lost an irreplaceable loved one as well as a sense of personal safety with her passing.

Barbara Kenter's daughter and sisters spoke of their heartache and fear in statements read by lawyers during a sentencing hearing Wednesday for Brayden Bushby, who was found guilty of manslaughter last year.

Bushby threw a trailer hitch at Kentner from a moving vehicle in January 2017 after spending a day drinking with friends. The 34-year-old woman died months later and the trial judge found Bushby could have forseen the fatal outcome of his actions.

On Wednesday, court heard that Kentner's daughter lost motivation and struggled to complete high school after her mother's assault and subsequent death.

Serena Kentner said she'd lost her closest confidant, had become depressed and has struggled through cancer treatment without her mother by her side.

“Now when I'm out and about and see other people with their mother, it makes me mad because I wish she was here,” she wrote in the statement read out by a Crown attorney.

“She was my best friend, I was able to tell her everything and anything. Now that she is gone, it is just me.”

Bushby, who did not testify at the trial, apologized in court to Barbara Kentner's family and friends, saying he accepts responsibility for the attack.

“It is my fault and my fault only what happened to Ms. Kentner. She did not deserve what happened to her,” he said.

“I want everyone, especially the Kentner family, to know that I am very truly sorry for my actions.”

One of Kentner's sisters directly addressed Bushby in her statement, saying his attack robbed her sibling of her future.

“She may have been just another Indian to you. To me, she was a light in the darkness. May you forever feel that shame,” Cheryl Kentner wrote in her statement.

Two other sisters said what happened had made their family now fear leaving home alone.

“We miss the joy she brought to our lives. We miss her smile, her soul and her body,” Melissa and Connie Kentner wrote in their statement.

“Stress, anxiety and depression has affected all of us in many different ways.”

The sisters said their family has not been able to attend counselling during the lengthy court process out of fear that anything said there could be used against them.

The judge-alone trial heard that Bushby said “I got one” after striking Barbara Kentner and that he laughed after throwing the hitch.

Court heard that Kentner required surgery for a severe internal injury and her health declined before her death in July 2017.

The case drew criticism on how the justice system deals with cases involving Indigenous victims after Bushby's second-degree murder charge was downgraded to manslaughter and aggravated assault last fall.

The trial heard the change was made because physical distancing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic made a jury trial impossible in Thunder Bay.

Statements from community organizations on Wednesday spoke to the impact the case had on the Indigenous community in Thunder Bay and across Canada.

Audrey Gilbeau with the Nokiiwin Tribal Council, which serves First Nations people in the Thunder Bay area, described how Indigenous people in the northern Ontario city frequently report similar assaults with thrown objects. She said the problem is so widespread that people try to hide their features when walking down the street.

Gilbeau told the court how the attack on Kentner brought back difficult memories for some and heightened fears in the community.

“Our community believes that racism killed Barbara. When racism is left unchecked, the consequences lead to death,” Gilbeau told the court.

She said she hoped the guilty verdict in Bushby's case could set a precedent in the legal system by “(putting) value on Indigenous lives,” and sending a message that “in some cases, you can no longer get away with killing an Indigenous person.”

The Crown is asking for a sentence of between eight and 12 years for Bushby.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021.