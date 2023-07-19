Friends and family are grieving the loss of Gurvinder Nath, the 24-year-old food delivery driver who died from a violent carjacking in Mississauga earlier this month.

“He was a very good person, very hard-working,” Balram Krishan, Nath’s cousin, told CTV News Toronto in an interview. “We were very close.”

Peel police confirmed Monday that Nath succumbed to his injuries over the weekend following the incident on July 9.

Nath was delivering pizza at around 2:10 a.m., in the area of Britannia and Creditview roads, when unknown suspects confronted him and tried to steal his vehicle.

Officers said an altercation ensued and the suspects drove away in Nath’s car, leaving him at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a trauma centre but died days later on July 14.

“He was innocent, he was just delivering pizza (when) random people hit him on his head,” Krishan said.

Family friend Jaswinder Meelu called the attack “very shocking.”

“I have young kids of my own. It was very shocking to know that a safe place like this, and somebody went through this,” Meelu told CTV News Toronto in an interview.

Nath came to Canada two years ago, in July 2021, as an international student to study business. He was on summer break before going into his final semester at school.

“He had dreams to become an entrepreneur one day, and open a business his own business one day, that’s why he came to do the business degree here, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen,” Meelu said.

Krishan said he shared a lot of fond memories with his cousin.

“He loved sports very much, loved to listen to music, Punjabi music,” he said. “A lot of memories, a lot of videos, a lot of photographs with him. So, when I (see) them, I’ll always remember him.”

A candlelight vigil has been planned to honour Nath on Saturday night in Mississauga. A GoFundMe page has also been set up to raise money to send his body back home to family in India and cover funeral expenses.

“It’s very hard for (the) whole family, whole community,” Krishan said. “Very hard for everyone.”