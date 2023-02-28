Police have released video footage of a suspect who is alleged to have deliberately set fire to a Hamilton home earlier this month, briefly trapping a family with a young child inside.

Police say that the incident happened at a multi-unit home near Sanford Avenue and Main Street East just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 13.

The authorities say that the residents inside the home were unable to exit the front door as the fire spread and had to jump out a second storey window with a young child. Members of the family sustained injuries as a result, police say.

On Monday, police released video footage that appears to show a suspect with a headlamp walking up the steps to the home and onto a covered patio.

Police said the suspect was “captured on video setting the fire,” though the footage does not show any visible flames.

The suspect is described as white, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a dark jacket, a dark toque and the headlamp.

“Investigators are encouraging the responsible party to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in,” police said in a news release.