Toronto police are now saying that a fatal hit-and-run on the Danforth is being treated as a homicide.

The collision happened shortly before 4 a.m. near Danforth and Cedarvale avenues, which is just east of Woodbine avenues.

Toronto police were called to the scene for reports of a person that had been struck by the driver of a vehicle.

Speaking with reporters at the scene, Duty Insp. Ryan Forde said the victim was standing near the sidewalk when they were hit.

He said the driver fled the scene westbound on Danforth Avenue in a dark-coloured vehicle. The vehicle’s make or model are unknown at this time, Forde said.

The victim was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital at about 4:30 a.m. with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Motorists should note that Danforth Avenue is currently closed from Woodbine Avenue to Patricia Drive as police investigate. Transit users should also expect days and detours.

This investigation is ongoing.

- This is now a homicide investigation

- Anyone with information or video/dashcam footage please contact investigators at Homicide or 55 Division 416-808-5500

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 5, 2023

Toronto police are appealing to witnesses or anyone with video of the incident or area to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500 or 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.