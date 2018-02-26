

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A man is dead after being struck by a GO train near Danforth Station, transit officials confirmed.

Police received a call about a pedestrian on the train tracks just before 10:30 a.m.

Authorities are still trying to determine the circumstances around the man’s death.

The incident has caused delays for GO train commuters.

Terrible news. We’re gathering info as quickly as possible https://t.co/Ak9sgMJZ7n — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) February 26, 2018

The 10:14 a.m .train from Lincolnville will end at Kennedy Station instead of Union Station.

GO passengers are able to use their train fares on the TTC as they make their way downtown.

The train departing Union Station at 11:18 a.m. for Oshawa has been cancelled .