One person is dead and three others are injured following a house fire in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out on Bromsgrove Road, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Royal Windsor Drive, at around 3 a.m.

“We arrived on scene. Our firefighters reported heavy flames, heavy smoke, high heat conditions in the home,” Mississauga Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi said at the scene on Tuesday.

“They reported two people who had self-evacuated the home on the front lawn. They had significant injuries. They were transported by Peel paramedics.”

Rizzi added that crews were able to rescue two people from inside the residence and both also sustained significant injuries. Paramedics told CP24 that those two patients, an elderly woman and a middle-aged man, were vital signs absent when they were taken to hospital.

One person was subsequently pronounced dead in hospital.

“It is with profound sadness that we advise that this has been a fatal fire,” the fire chief told reporters.

The current condition of the other three hospitalized patients is not known at this time.

A dog and a cat were also removed from the home following the fire but crews said the dog did not survive.

Rizzi said that the fire is believed to be “suspicious in nature” and that the investigation into the cause and origin has been transferred to Peel Regional Police.

"Our firefighters when they went into the home and were doing the search of the home, they observed multiple points of origin for the fire and that is always suspicious for us so we have escalated this to the police," Rizzi said.

The fire chief said Mississauga Fire will assist with the investigation.

“As per our protocol, we have notified the Ontario Fire Marshal and it is my understanding that they will be in attendance later today," Rizzi said.