Paramedics responded to nearly double the number of fatal opioid overdose calls between April and September than they did during the same time period in 2018 and 2019 and a new report from the city’s medical officer of health suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic may be a factor in the alarming increase.

In the report, which will go before the city’s Board of Health on Nov. 16, Dr. Eileen de Villa says that paramedics actually responded to fewer non-fatal overdose calls between April 1 and Sept. 30 than they did in previous years. But she said that at the same time there was a significant increase in fatal opioid overdoses calls with an estimated 132 people dead as a result. That, she said, is nearly double the average of 67 fatal overdose calls during the same time period in 2018 and 2019.

While de Villa said that the impact of pandemic-related travel restrictions and border closures on the unregulated drug supply is not entirely clear, she said that it likely that the “drug supply has been disrupted” and that could result in “changes in the potency of drugs.”

She said that there have also been anecdotal reports from drug users that COVID-19 related changes “have resulted in a decrease in the availability of harm reduction treatment services, shelters and outreach service.”

Put simply, de Villa said that “COVID-19 is worsening the opioid poisoning crisis in Toronto and across Canada.”

“The high number of opioid poisoning deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic shows its devastating impact on people who use drugs,” she writes in the report. “Fentanyl directly contributed to 83 percent of confirmed deaths that occurred between April and June 2020, compared to an average of 52 percent for the same period in the past two years.”

De Villa noted in the report that the drug supply in Toronto was already becoming more toxic before the arrival of COVID-19. But she said that the pandemic and the associated barriers for people accessing harm reduction services meant that fewer drugs were checked for harmful Benzodiazepines, which increase the risk of overdose and death.

She said that since the provincial state of emergency was declared in March, one such harmful drug (etizolam) has been found in 39 per cent of the 90 fentanyl substances that were checked by harm reduction workers. She said that more recently a highly potent fentanyl analogue known as carfentanil has also been found in 11 per cent of expected fentanyl samples examined.

Seven recommendations

In a statement released on Friday morning, Board of Health Chair Coun. Joe Cressy said that de Villa’s report makes clear “that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the already deadly overdose crisis in the city.”

He said that in light of the information all three levels of government need to work together to tackle “the public health emergency that is the overdose crisis in our city,” just as they have with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can't continue to let people die from poisoned opioids or a lack of services. The time to act is now,” he said.

To address the rise in fatal overdoses, De Villa is asking the board of health to approve a number of recommendations that will require the collaboration of other levels of government.

They include decriminalizing the simple possession of all drugs for personal use, expanding access to longer-term safer supply programs and exploring the use of virtual and/or telephone-based supervised consumption services.